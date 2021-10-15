Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.