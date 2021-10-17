Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.