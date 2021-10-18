Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Fremont, NE

It will be a warm day in Fremont. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.