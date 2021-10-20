 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

