Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

