Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Fremont, NE
