Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.