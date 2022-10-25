Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.