Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Fremont, NE
