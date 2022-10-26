Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.