Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

