Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.