Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.