Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.