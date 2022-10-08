Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.