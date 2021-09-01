The Fremont area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Fremont, NE
