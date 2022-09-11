Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.