Fremont will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Fremont, NE
