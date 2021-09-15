The Fremont area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though…
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Today's condition…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
Fremont folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.