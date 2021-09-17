Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.