The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degree…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Fremont folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly…