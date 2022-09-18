Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.