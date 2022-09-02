Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.