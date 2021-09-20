Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Fremont, NE

It will be a warm day in Fremont. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.