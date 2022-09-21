Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Not only will high temperatures be at record levels today, it will be humid as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel and get the latest info on Wednesday's cold front in our weather update.
A few showers during the day Thursday, but most will stay dry. The good chance of rain is tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what's in store for Friday in our weather update.
Showers and storms will exit the area today, but we've still got two more rounds to go this weekend. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will already be above normal today, but on Tuesday we'll be near record levels. The humidity will only make it feel worse. Find out how hot it will get and when we'll cool down here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day …