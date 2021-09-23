The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Fremont, NE
