Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.