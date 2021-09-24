Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
