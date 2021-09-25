Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Fremont, NE

The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.