Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It will be a warm day in Fremont. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 de…
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 d…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.