The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 d…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.