Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Fremont, NE
