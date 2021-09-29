Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.