Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Fremont, NE

It will be a warm day in Fremont. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

