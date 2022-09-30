The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Jackets this morning, but not this afternoon. Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Comfortable temperatures, lots of sun, and just a light breeze today. A cold front will push in Tuesday night though and cool things down. Will it bring us any rain? Get all the details here.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Chilly start Wednesday and we'll stay slightly below normal this afternoon. Temperatures and wind are going up for Thursday though. Find out how much in our latest forecast.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
