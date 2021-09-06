Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Fremont, NE
