For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 13.79. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.93. …
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 18.12. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19.75. Today's forecasted …
This evening in Fremont: Mostly clear skies. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with tempera…
It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 8.48. A 11-degree …
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 11-degree low is forcasted. It should be…