Fremont's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low near -5F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
