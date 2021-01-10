 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Fremont: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News