For the drive home in Fremont: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
