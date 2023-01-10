This evening's outlook for Fremont: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Fremont Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Fremont
