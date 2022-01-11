 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News