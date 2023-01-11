Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.