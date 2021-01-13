Fremont's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy during the evening, then windy with periods of showers overnight. Low 36F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
