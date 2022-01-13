 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Fremont Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News