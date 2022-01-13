For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Fremont Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
A snow squall is an intense, but limited-duration period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and possibly lightning.