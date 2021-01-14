Fremont's evening forecast: Windy with snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.33. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
