Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Business and schools are starting to announce their plans to be closed on Friday due to expected blizzard conditions.
