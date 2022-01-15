 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 12F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News