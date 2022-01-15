Fremont's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 12F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
