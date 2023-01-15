 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Fremont

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Fremont: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

California was hit with more turbulent weather as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state. Sunday's system preceded another series of incoming storms this week that raised the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain. In the state capital, more than 60,000 customers — down from more than 350,000 — were without electricity after gusts topping 60 mph knocked down power lines. A major highway in the eastern Sierra was closed because of whiteout conditions. The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought, but they have helped.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News