Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.