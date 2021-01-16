 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Fremont Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News