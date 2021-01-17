 Skip to main content
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

