This evening's outlook for Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
